The Command of Ukraine's Armed Forces has reported eight violations of the ceasefire agreement committed by Russia-controlled armed groups in the Donbas warzone on May 11.

"In the past day, May 11, eight ceasefire violations by the Russian Federation's armed formations were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) zone," the press center of the Ukrainian JFO Command said on Facebook in an update as of 07:00 a.m. Kyiv time on May 12, 2021.

In particular, the enemy fired proscribed 120mm and 82mm mortars twice near the village of Novhorodske, as well as 82mm mortars and automatic grenade launchers near the village of Kalynove-Borshchuvate.

Read alsoZelensky doesn't rule out world war in case of full-scale escalation by RussiaAlso, they used tripod-mounted man-portable anti-tank guns to shell Ukrainian positions near the villages of Novoselivka and Pivdenne and hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers and under-barrel grenade launchers near the village of Vodiane. What is more, tripod-mounted man-portable anti-tank guns and automatic grenade launchers were used near the village of Lebedynske.

Enemy troops also remotely planted POM-2 anti-personnel mines, using hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers near Pivdenne.

The Joint Forces had to fire back, the report said.

There were no casualties in the past day.

The violations were reported to OSCE representatives through the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of the ceasefire in Donbas.

Since Wednesday midnight, enemy forces have not attacked Ukrainian troops.

The Ukrainian military say the situation is under their full control.

