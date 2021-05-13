There were no casualties in the past day.

The Command of Ukraine's Armed Forces has reported eight violations of the ceasefire agreement committed by Russia-controlled armed groups in the Donbas warzone on May 12.

"In the past day, May 12, eight ceasefire violations by the Russian Federation's armed formations were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) zone," the press center of the Ukrainian JFO Command said on Facebook in an update as of 07:00 a.m. Kyiv time on May 13, 2021.

In particular, the enemy fired proscribed 82mm mortars and tripod-mounted man-portable anti-tank guns twice near the village of Novhorodske, as well as automatic grenade launchers near the village of Katerynivka.

Read alsoDef. Ministry expects escalation on border with Russia at any momentAlso, they used heavy machine guns near the village of Hnutove, hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers near the village of Vodiane, while under-barrel grenade launchers were used near the town of Avdiyivka.

What is more, the invaders fired automatic rifles near the village of Verkhniotoretske, as well as anti-tank missile systems near the village of Myrne.

A car of a mine removal squad was damaged as a result of enemy shelling. Fortunately, no one was injured.

The Joint Forces had to fire back, the report said.

There were no casualties in the past day.

The violations were reported to OSCE representatives through the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of the ceasefire in Donbas.

Since Thursday midnight, enemy forces have not attacked Ukrainian troops.

The Ukrainian military say the situation is under their full control.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila