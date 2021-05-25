A missile hit a civilian’s house in the village of Pivnichne.

The Command of Ukraine's Armed Forces has reported eight violations of the ceasefire agreement committed by Russia-controlled armed groups in the Donbas warzone on May 24.

"In the past day, May 24, eight ceasefire violations by the Russian Federation's armed formations were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) zone," the press center of the Ukrainian JFO Command said on Facebook in an update as of 07:00 Kyiv time on May 25, 2021.

In particular, enemy troops fired proscribed 120mm mortars near the town of Avdiyivka and the village of Nevelske, as well as hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers and under-barrel grenade launchers near the village of Vodiane.

Also, the enemy used automatic grenade launchers and heavy machine guns near the villages of Pavlopil and Pivdenne, while automatic rifles were used near the village of Pisky.

Read alsoUkraine probing over 12,000 crimes committed during armed conflict in occupied DonbasThere were no casualties in the past day.

The Joint Forces had to fire back, the report said.

The violations were reported to OSCE representatives through the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of the ceasefire in Donbas.

What is more, the Russian occupying troops used an anti-tank missile system against civilians on May 24.

Under attack was the village of Shumy, where security guarantees for repairs and restoration work on both sides of the contact line had been in force since the middle of May.

"As a result of the shelling, one of the missiles hit the Pivnichniy [Northern] garage cooperative, while another one hit a house in the village of Pivnichne. Markings on the missile remnants indicate these are Russian-made ammunitions and confirm the Russian Federation's direct participation in unleashing aggression and committing crimes against humanity in Ukraine," the JFO Command said.

The Ukrainian side of the JCCC immediately confirmed the fact of the shelling and informed the OSCE SMM about it through the established coordination mechanism.

Since Tuesday midnight, enemy forces have not attacked Ukrainian troops.

The Ukrainian military say the situation is under their full control.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila