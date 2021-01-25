There were no casualties in the past day.

The Command of Ukraine's Armed Forces has reported five violations of the latest ceasefire agreement committed by Russia-controlled armed groups in the Donbas warzone on Sunday, January 24.

"In the past day, January 24, five ceasefire violations were recorded in the area of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO)," the press center of the Ukrainian JFO Command said on Facebook in an update as of 07:00 Kyiv time on January 25, 2021.

Read alsoRussia deliberately trying to block Donbas talks – KravchukIn particular, the Russian Federation's armed formations fired grenade launchers, heavy machine guns and automatic rifles toward the Ukrainian positions near the villages of Pisky and Pivdenne, as well as a hand-held anti-tank grenade launcher and rifles near the village of Vodiane.

The violations were reported to OSCE representatives through the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) on the ceasefire and stabilization in Donbas.

There were no casualties in the past day, the report says.

Since midnight, enemy forces have not attacked Ukrainian positions.

Ukrainian military say the situation is under full control of government troops.

Donbas ceasefire: Background

Participants in the Trilateral Contact Group (Ukraine, Russia, and the OSCE) on the peace settlement in Donbas on July 22 agreed on a full and comprehensive ceasefire along the contact line from 00:01 on Monday, July 27, 2020.

On the very first day of the newly-agreed truce, Russia's hybrid military forces mounted three attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas, eastern Ukraine. Ukraine has reported more such violations over the latest period.

Author: UNIAN