No casualties were reported in the past 24 hours.

The Command of Ukraine's Armed Forces has reported nine violations of the ceasefire agreement committed by Russia-controlled armed groups in the Donbas warzone April 20.

"In the past day, April 20, nine ceasefire violations by the Russian Federation's armed formations were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) zone," the press center of the Ukrainian JFO Command said on Facebook in an update as of 07:00 a.m. Kyiv time on April 21, 2021.

The enemy fired proscribed 120mm mortars near the village of Pivdenne, as well as automatic grenade launchers and rifles near the village of Starohnativka.

Also, they used grenade launchers of various systems, heavy machine guns and rifles near the villages of Zolote-4 and Vodiane.

There were no casualties in the past day.

The violations were reported to OSCE representatives through the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of the ceasefire in Donbas.

Since Wednesday midnight, April 21, three ceasefire violations were recorded in the JFO zone. In particular, the enemy fired 120mm mortars near the villages of Pisky and Pivdenne, while 82mm mortars, automatic grenade launchers and heavy machine guns were used near the village of Pervomaiske.

No casualties have been reported since Wednesday midnight.

Ukrainian military say the situation is under their full control.

Donbas ceasefire: Background

Participants in the Trilateral Contact Group (Ukraine, Russia, and the OSCE) on the peace settlement in Donbas on July 22 agreed on a full and comprehensive ceasefire along the contact line from 00:01 on Monday, July 27, 2020.

On the very first day of the newly-agreed truce, Russia's hybrid military forces mounted three attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas, eastern Ukraine. Ukraine has reported more such violations over the latest period.

