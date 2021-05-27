There were no casualties over the period under review.

The Command of Ukraine's Armed Forces has reported nine violations of the ceasefire agreement committed by Russia-controlled armed groups in the Donbas warzone on May 26.

"In the past day, May 26, nine ceasefire violations by the Russian Federation's armed formations were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) zone," the press center of the Ukrainian JFO Command said on Facebook in an update as of 07:00 Kyiv time on May 27, 2021.

In particular, enemy troops fired 120mm mortars and weapons installed on infantry fighting vehicles near the village of Krymske, as well as 82mm mortars near the village of Pisky.

Also, they used 82mm mortars, grenade launchers of various systems, heavy machine guns, and automatic rifles near the village of Prychepylivka, tripod-mounted man-portable anti-tank guns and heavy machine guns near the town of Krasnohorivka, while grenade launchers of various systems and rifles were used twice near the village of Pavlopil.

Read alsoDonbas invaders wound civilian, Ukraine saysWhat is more, the invaders fired hand-held anti-tank and under-barrel grenade launchers near the village of Vodiane, heavy machine guns and rifles near the village of Pivdenne, as well as sniper rifles near the town of Avdiyivka.

Since Thursday midnight, May 27, two ceasefire violations have been recorded in the JFO zone. In particular, the enemy fired 120mm mortars and heavy machine guns near Pisky, while 120mm mortars, weapons installed on infantry fighting vehicles, grenade launchers of various systems, heavy machine guns, and rifles were used near Prychepylivka.

The Joint Forces had to fire back to repel the enemy attacks, the report said.

There were no casualties over the period under review.

The violations were reported to OSCE representatives through the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of the ceasefire in Donbas.

The Ukrainian military say the situation is under their full control.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila