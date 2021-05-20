There were no casualties over the period under review.

The Command of Ukraine's Armed Forces has reported one violation of the ceasefire agreement committed by Russia-controlled armed groups in the Donbas warzone on May 19.

"In the past day, May 19, a ceasefire violation by the Russian Federation's armed formations was recorded in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) zone," the press center of the Ukrainian JFO Command said on Facebook in an update as of 07:00 Kyiv time on May 20, 2021.

Read alsoUkraine looking into anti-missile systems such as Israel's Iron DomeIn particular, enemy troops fired under-barrel grenade launchers near the village of Talakivka.

Since Thursday midnight, May 20, one ceasefire violation was recorded in the JFO zone. The enemy fired tripod-mounted man-portable anti-tank guns near the town of Avdiyivka.

There were no casualties over the period under review.

The violations were reported to OSCE representatives through the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of the ceasefire in Donbas.

The Ukrainian military say the situation is under their full control.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila, Translating by Yevgeny Matyushenko