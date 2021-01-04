There were no casualties over the period under review.

The Command of Ukraine's Armed Forces has reported seven violations of the latest ceasefire agreement committed by Russia-controlled armed groups in the Donbas warzone on Sunday, January 3.

"In the past day, January 3, seven ceasefire violations were recorded in the area the Joint Forces Operation (JFO)," the press center of the Ukrainian JFO Command said on Facebook in an update as of 07:00 Kyiv time on January 4, 2021.

In particular, enemy troops fired anti-tank grenade launchers near the towns of Maryinka and Krasnohorivka, and the village of Lebedynske, as well as heavy machine guns near Maryinka, and the villages of Lebedynske and Pisky. Also, the invaders used hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers and automatic rifles near the village of Vodiane.

What is more, the Russian occupation forces fired heavy machine guns and rifles near the village of Pivdenne, as well as automatic grenade launchers and heavy machine guns near the town of Svitlodarsk.

Read alsoInvaders three times open fire on Ukrainian positions in Donbas Jan 2The violations were reported to OSCE representatives through the Joint Center for Ceasefire Control and Coordination (JCCC).

There were no casualties over the period under review.

Since midnight, enemy forces have not attacked Ukrainian troops.

The situation is under full control of the Ukrainian military.

Donbas ceasefire: Background

Participants in the Trilateral Contact Group (Ukraine, Russia, and the OSCE) on the peace settlement in Donbas on July 22 agreed on a full and comprehensive ceasefire along the contact line from 00:01 on Monday, July 27, 2020.

On the very first day of the newly-agreed truce, Russia's hybrid military forces mounted three attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas, eastern Ukraine. Ukraine has reported more such violations over the latest period.

