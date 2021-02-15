The Joint Forces had to fire back.

The Command of Ukraine's Armed Forces has reported three violations of the latest ceasefire agreement committed by Russia-controlled armed groups in the Donbas warzone on Sunday, February 14.

"In the past day, February 14, three ceasefire violations were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) zone," the press center of the Ukrainian JFO Command said on Facebook in an update as of 07:00 Kyiv time on February 15, 2021.

In particular, the Russian occupation forces fired anti-tank grenade launchers and automatic rifles near the village of Vodiane.

Also, the Russian Federation's armed formations used grenade launchers of various systems and rifles near the village of Novo-Oleksandrivka.

Read alsoZelensky: Enemy seeks to disrupt ceasefireThe violations were reported to OSCE representatives through the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) on the ceasefire and stabilization in Donbas.

The Joint Forces fired back, the report says.

What is more, three members of the Joint Forces were killed in a blast of an improvised explosive device near the village of Novoluhanske while advancing towards their positions. Senior officers and military law enforcers are working on the scene. All the circumstances of the incident are being investigated.

The JFO Command expresses its sincere condolences to the families and friends of the victims.

Since midnight, enemy forces have not attacked Ukrainian troops.

The Ukrainian military say the situation is under full control.

Donbas ceasefire: Background

Participants in the Trilateral Contact Group (Ukraine, Russia, and the OSCE) on the peace settlement in Donbas on July 22 agreed on a full and comprehensive ceasefire along the contact line from 00:01 on Monday, July 27, 2020.

On the very first day of the newly-agreed truce, Russia's hybrid military forces mounted three attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas, eastern Ukraine. Ukraine has reported more such violations over the latest period.

Author: UNIAN