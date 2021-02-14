The circumstances of the incident are being clarified.

Three Ukrainian soldiers have been killed in a booby-trap blast near the village of Novoluhanske in Donbas, eastern Ukraine, on February 14.

Read alsoDonbas war escalation: 13 enemy attacks, four wounded, two killed on Feb 6"Today, February 14, while advancing into position, three members of the Joint Forces were blown up on an unknown explosive device, near the village of Novoluhanske," the Operational Command Pivnich ("North") wrote on Facebook on Sunday.

The leadership of a military unit and military law enforcers are working on the scene. All the circumstances of the incident are being clarified, it said.

The Command expressed its sincere condolences to the families and friends of the deceased servicemen.

Author: UNIAN