Russian-led occupation forces in Donbas 12 times opened fire on Ukrainian defenders in the war zone in the country's east on May 28.

A Ukrainian soldier sustained a gunshot wound in one of the attacks, reads a morning update by the Joint Forces Operation HQ.

Near Avdiyivka, the enemy engaged the positions of Ukraine's Armed Forces with 82-caliber mortar shells, and near Vodiane – with grenade launchers of various systems.

Read alsoMoving TCG talks from Minsk: Theory and practice of controversial issuesIn the area of ​​Hranitne, Russian proxies fired heavy machine guns. In the same area, an enemy UAV dropped two VOG-17 shots at the Ukrainian military.

Near Prychepylivka, Russian invaders fired large-caliber machine guns and heavy anti-tank grenade launchers, and near Pavlopil – anti-tank missile systems.

Near Maryinka, Shyrokyne, and Novomykhailivka, the invaders employed anti-tank grenade launchers. In the direction of Novotoshkivske and Pisky, the enemy used small arms.

"As a result of enemy fire, a soldier with the Joint Forces was wounded by a bullet. The soldier was promptly provided first aid before being evacuated to a hospital. The wounded man is in satisfactory condition," the HQ said.

Also, the report notes enemy attacks on civilian infrastructure.

"Our defenders returned fire to the enemy shelling. Using the coordination mechanism, the Ukrainian side to the JCCC swiftly responded to violations through the OSCE SMM," the HQ said.

