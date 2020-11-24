No casualties were reported in the past day.

The Command of Ukraine's Armed Forces has reported four violations of the latest ceasefire agreement by Russia-controlled armed groups in the Donbas warzone on Monday, November 23.

"In the past day, November 23, the Russian Federation's armed formations and its mercenaries four times violated the ceasefire agreements reached by the Trilateral Contact Group on July 22, 2020," the press center of Ukraine's Joint Forces Operation (JFO) Command wrote on Facebook in an update as of 07:00 Kyiv time on November 24, 2020.

In particular, the occupiers fired 82mm mortars near the town of Krasnohorivka. The enemy also provoked Ukrainian defenders, by using an under-barrel grenade launcher and rifles near the town of Avdiyivka and twice near the village of Vodiane.

The Ukrainian military did not fire back.

Since midnight, enemy forces have not attacked Ukrainian troops, the JFO HQ said.

The situation is under full control of the Ukrainian military.

Donbas ceasefire: Background

Participants in the Trilateral Contact Group (Ukraine, Russia, and the OSCE) on the peace settlement in Donbas on July 22 agreed on a full and comprehensive ceasefire along the contact line from 00:01 on Monday, July 27.

On the very first day of the newly-agreed truce, Russia's hybrid military forces mounted three attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas, eastern Ukraine. Ukraine has reported more such violations over the latest period.

Author: UNIAN