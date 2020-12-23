No casualties were reported in the past day.

The Command of Ukraine's Armed Forces has reported nine violations of the latest ceasefire agreement committed by Russia-controlled armed groups in the Donbas warzone on Tuesday, December 22.

"In the past day, December 22, nine ceasefire violations were recorded in the area the Joint Forces Operation (JFO)," the press center of the Ukrainian JFO Command wrote on Facebook in an update as of 07:00 Kyiv time on December 23, 2020.

In particular, enemy troops fired proscribed 122mm artillery systems near the village of Vodiane. The invaders also used grenade launchers of various systems in the same direction, as well as remotely planted eight POM-2 anti-personnel mines.

Read alsoMissing Ukrainian soldier reportedly in captivity in DonbasWhat is more, the Russian Federation's armed formations fired 120mm and 82mm mortars near the villages of Luhanske and Pivdenne, as well as heavy machine guns and automatic rifles near the latter settlement.

The shots posed no threat to the lives and health of Ukrainian soldiers so the Joint Forces did not return fire, the JFO HQ said.

Since midnight, enemy forces have not attacked Ukrainian troops.

The situation is under full control of the Ukrainian military.

Donbas ceasefire: Background

Participants in the Trilateral Contact Group (Ukraine, Russia, and the OSCE) on the peace settlement in Donbas on July 22 agreed on a full and comprehensive ceasefire along the contact line from 00:01 on Monday, July 27.

On the very first day of the newly-agreed truce, Russia's hybrid military forces mounted three attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas, eastern Ukraine. Ukraine has reported more such violations over the latest period.

