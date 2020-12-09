No casualties were reported in the past day.

The Command of Ukraine's Armed Forces has reported one violation of the latest ceasefire agreement by Russia-controlled armed groups in the Donbas warzone on Tuesday, December 8.

"In the past day, December 8, the Russian Federation's armed formations once violated the ceasefire agreements," the press center of Ukraine's Joint Forces Operation (JFO) Command wrote on Facebook in an update as of 07:00 Kyiv time on December 9, 2020.

Read alsoFour ceasefire violations in Donbas: Ukraine troops choose not to return fireIn particular, the enemy fired automatic rifles near the town of Avdiyivka.

The shots posed no threat to the lives and health of Ukrainian soldiers so the Joint Forces did not return fire.

No casualties were reported in the past day.

Since midnight, enemy forces have not attacked Ukrainian troops, the JFO HQ said.

The situation is under full control of the Ukrainian military.

Donbas ceasefire: Background

Participants in the Trilateral Contact Group (Ukraine, Russia, and the OSCE) on the peace settlement in Donbas on July 22 agreed on a full and comprehensive ceasefire along the contact line from 00:01 on Monday, July 27.

On the very first day of the newly-agreed truce, Russia's hybrid military forces mounted three attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas, eastern Ukraine. Ukraine has reported more such violations over the latest period.

Author: UNIAN