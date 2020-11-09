No casualties were reported in the past day.

Ukraine Command have reported one violation of the latest ceasefire agreement by Russia-controlled armed groups in the Donbas warzone on Sunday, November 8.

"In the past day, November 8, the Russian Federation's armed formations and its mercenaries once violated the ceasefire agreements reached during a Trilateral Contact Group meeting," the press center of Ukraine's Joint Forces Operation (JFO) Command wrote on Facebook in an update as of 07:00 Kyiv time on November 9, 2020.

Read alsoRussia's active hybrid war against Ukraine began after 2004 – NSDCIn particular, the enemy fired an under-barrel grenade launcher and rifles near the village of Vodiane.

The shots posed no threat to the lives and health of Ukrainian soldiers so Joint Forces did not return fire.

No casualties were reported in the past day.

Since midnight, no attacks by Russia-controlled armed formations have been recorded, the JFO HQ said.

The situation is under full control of the Ukrainian military.

Donbas ceasefire: Background

Participants in the Trilateral Contact Group (Ukraine, Russia, and the OSCE) on the peace settlement in Donbas on July 22 agreed on a full and comprehensive ceasefire along the contact line from 00:01 on Monday, July 27.

The new ceasefire regime was enforced at 00:01 Kyiv time on July 27.

On the very first day of the newly-agreed truce, Russia's hybrid military forces mounted three attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas, eastern Ukraine. Ukraine has reported more such violations over the latest period.

Author: UNIAN