In particular, the enemy fired an automatic grenade launcher and rifles near the town of Avdiyivka, while sniper fire was reported near the town of Maryinka.

The Command of Ukraine's Armed Forces has reported one wounded in action (WIA) amid two violations of the latest ceasefire agreement by Russia-controlled armed groups in the Donbas warzone on Thursday, November 19.

"In the past day, November 19, two ceasefire violations by the Russian Federation's armed formations were recorded in the Skhid (East) sector," the press center of Ukraine's Joint Forces Operation (JFO) Command wrote on Facebook in an update as of 07:30 Kyiv time on November 19, 2020.

In particular, the enemy fired an automatic grenade launcher and rifles near the town of Avdiyivka, while sniper fire was reported near the town of Maryinka.

"One serviceman of the Joint Forces was wounded near Avdiyivka. The soldier was promptly taken to a hospital. His condition is satisfactory," the report says.

Since Friday midnight, one ceasefire violation by the enemy with the use of rifles has been recorded near the village of Shumy.

No casualties have been reported since Friday midnight.

Donbas ceasefire: Background

Participants in the Trilateral Contact Group (Ukraine, Russia, and the OSCE) on the peace settlement in Donbas on July 22 agreed on a full and comprehensive ceasefire along the contact line from 00:01 on Monday, July 27.

The new ceasefire regime was enforced at 00:01 Kyiv time on July 27.

On the very first day of the newly-agreed truce, Russia's hybrid military forces mounted three attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas, eastern Ukraine. Ukraine has reported more such violations over the latest period.

