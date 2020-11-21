No casualties were reported in the past day.

The Command of Ukraine's Armed Forces has reported seven violations of the latest ceasefire agreement by Russia-controlled armed groups in the Donbas warzone on Friday, November 20.

"In the past day, November 20, seven ceasefire violations by the Russian Federation's armed formations were recorded in the areas of responsibility of Ukrainian units," the press center of Ukraine's Joint Forces Operation (JFO) Command wrote on Facebook in an update as of 07:00 Kyiv time on November 21, 2020.

Read alsoDonbas occupiers conscripting men aged 18 to 45 for training with reservists – intelIn particular, the enemy fired automatic rifles near the village of Shumy, as well as grenade launchers of various systems and rifles near the town of Avdiyivka, and the villages of Kamianka, Vodiane, Pishchevyk, and Pavlopil.

Also, the occupiers remotely planted POM-2 anti-personnel mines in the area in front of Ukrainian positions near the village of Vodiane.

No casualties were reported in the past day.

Since midnight, enemy forces have not attacked Ukrainian troops, the JFO HQ said.

The situation is under full control of the Ukrainian military.

Donbas ceasefire: Background

Participants in the Trilateral Contact Group (Ukraine, Russia, and the OSCE) on the peace settlement in Donbas on July 22 agreed on a full and comprehensive ceasefire along the contact line from 00:01 on Monday, July 27.

On the very first day of the newly-agreed truce, Russia's hybrid military forces mounted three attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas, eastern Ukraine. Ukraine has reported more such violations over the latest period.

Author: UNIAN