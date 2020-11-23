No casualties were reported in the past day.

The Command of Ukraine's Armed Forces has reported six violations of the latest ceasefire agreement by Russia-controlled armed groups in the Donbas warzone on Sunday, November 22.

"Six ceasefire violations were recorded in the past day, November 22," the press center of Ukraine's Joint Forces Operation (JFO) Command wrote on Facebook in an update as of 07:00 Kyiv time on November 23, 2020.

In particular, the enemy fired an automatic grenade launcher near the town of Avdiyivka, as well as an anti-tank grenade launcher near the village of Novoluhanske. In addition, the invaders used grenade launchers of various systems and rifles near the villages of Shumy and Vodiane. Also, the occupiers remotely planted POM-2 anti-personnel mines in the area in front of Ukrainian positions near Vodiane.

The truce breach episodes were reported to OSCE representatives through the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of Ceasefire.

No casualties were reported in the past day.

Read alsoDonbas occupiers conscripting men aged 18 to 45 for training with reservists – intelSince midnight, enemy forces have not attacked Ukrainian troops, the JFO HQ said.

The situation is under full control of the Ukrainian military.

Donbas ceasefire: Background

Participants in the Trilateral Contact Group (Ukraine, Russia, and the OSCE) on the peace settlement in Donbas on July 22 agreed on a full and comprehensive ceasefire along the contact line from 00:01 on Monday, July 27.

On the very first day of the newly-agreed truce, Russia's hybrid military forces mounted three attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas, eastern Ukraine. Ukraine has reported more such violations over the latest period.

Author: UNIAN