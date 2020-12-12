No casualties were reported in the past day.

The Command of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported three violations of the latest ceasefire agreement by Russia-controlled armed groups in the Donbas warzone on Friday, December 11.

"In the past day, December 11, the Russian Federation's armed formations three times violated the ceasefire agreements," the press center of Ukraine's Joint Forces Operation (JFO) Command wrote on Facebook in an update as of 07:00 Kyiv time on December 12, 2020.

Read alsoNo military solution to issue on Donbas, chief of Ukraine's General Staff saysIn particular, the enemy fired an automatic grenade launcher near the town of Maryinka, as well as small arms near the villages of Vodiane and Zaitseve.

The shots fired posed no threat to the lives and health of Ukrainian soldiers therefore the Joint Forces did not return fire, the HQ said.

No casualties were reported in the past day.

Violations were reported to OSCE monitors through the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of the ceasefire in Donbas.

Since midnight, enemy forces have not attacked Ukrainian troops, the JFO HQ said.

The situation is under full control of the Ukrainian military.

Donbas ceasefire: Background

Participants in the Trilateral Contact Group (Ukraine, Russia, and the OSCE) on the peace settlement in Donbas on July 22 agreed on a full and comprehensive ceasefire along the contact line from 00:01 on Monday, July 27.

On the very first day of the newly-agreed truce, Russia's hybrid military forces mounted three attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas, eastern Ukraine. Ukraine has reported more such violations over the latest period.

Author: UNIAN