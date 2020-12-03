No casualties were reported in the past day.

The Command of Ukraine's Armed Forces has reported three violations of the latest ceasefire agreement by Russia-controlled armed groups in the Donbas warzone on Wednesday, December 2.

"In the past day, December 2, the truce was observed in most areas of Ukrainian units' responsibility," the press center of Ukraine's Joint Forces Operation (JFO) Command wrote on Facebook in an update as of 07:00 Kyiv time on December 3, 2020.

At the same time, three ceasefire violations by the Russian Federation's armed formations and its mercenaries were recorded near the village of Vodiane. The enemy fired an automatic grenade launcher and small arms there. Also, the invaders remotely planted POM-2 anti-personnel mines in that area in front of Ukrainian positions.

Read alsoDonbas war update: Ukraine reports two ceasefire violations on Dec 1Since Thursday midnight, two ceasefire violations by the Russian occupation forces were recorded near Vodiane. In particular, the enemy fired 120mm mortars and remotely planted POM-2 anti-personnel mines.

The violations of the ceasefire were reported to OSCE representatives through the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of the ceasefire in Donbas.

The shots posed no threat to the lives and health of Ukrainian soldiers so the Joint Forces did not return fire, the JFO HQ said.

The situation is under full control of the Ukrainian military.

Donbas ceasefire: Background

Participants in the Trilateral Contact Group (Ukraine, Russia, and the OSCE) on the peace settlement in Donbas on July 22 agreed on a full and comprehensive ceasefire along the contact line from 00:01 on Monday, July 27.

On the very first day of the newly-agreed truce, Russia's hybrid military forces mounted three attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas, eastern Ukraine. Ukraine has reported more such violations over the latest period.

Author: UNIAN