An enemy sniper has wounded a Ukrainian soldier in the area of Avdiyivka in eastern Ukraine's Donbas warzone.

That's according to the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group.

"Today, December 17, at about 17:40, as a result of sniper hit, a soldier of one of our mechanized brigades was wounded in the Avdiyivka area. The Ukrainian delegates to the JCCC [Joint Ceasefire Control and Coordination Center] immediately activated the ceasefire coordination protocol and sent a special note to the OSCE SMM," said the statement, released via Telegram.

Read alsoNSDC Secretary says Ukraine should negotiate Donbas with Russia aloneIt is noted that the condition of the serviceman is stable, he is conscious and is in a medical institution.

