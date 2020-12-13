The soldiers sustained minor injuries and were hospitalized.

Two Ukrainian soldiers were wounded amid six attacks mounted by Russia-led forces in Donbas, eastern Ukraine, on December 12.

The incident happened near the town of Zolote, Luhansk region, the press center of Ukraine's Joint Forces Operation (JFO) Headquarters said in a morning update on Facebook on December 13.

The soldiers, who had minor injuries, were hospitalized, it said.

In particular, enemy troops used rifles to shoot at Ukrainian positions near the villages of Verkhniotoretske and Zolote-4. The enemy also opened fire with grenade launchers of various systems to attack Ukrainian positions near the town of Maryinka, and the villages of Luhanske and Vodiane. They used rifles to shoot at Ukrainian troops deployed near the village of Novo-Oleksandrivka.

JFO units returned fire. OSCE representatives were informed about the violations of the ceasefire by Russia-led forces.

No ceasefire incidents were recorded from 00:00 to 07:00 a.m. on December 13. The truce was observed along the entire contact line in the period under review, the JFO HQ said.

Author: UNIAN