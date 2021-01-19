No Ukrainian Army casualties were recorded over the period under review.

Only one enemy attack on Ukrainian positions in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) zone in Donbas, eastern Ukraine, was registered on January 18.

This was reported by the press center of the JFO Headquarters on Facebook in a morning update on January 19.

The target was an area near the village of Bohdanivka, Donetsk region, in the Skhid (East) sector, where Russia-led forces used an 82mm mortar.

"OSCE [Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe] representatives have been notified of the ceasefire breach incident through Ukrainian members of the Joint Ceasefire Control and Coordination Center," the update said.

In the Pivnich (North) sector, there were no truce violations.

Since Tuesday midnight, the sides have been observing the ceasefire in Donbas.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the situation was under control.

Author: UNIAN