Members of Ukraine's armed forces had to fire back to counter the enemy attack.

A Ukrainian soldier has been killed by an enemy sniper in the Donbas warzone.

That's according to the Pivnich (North) Operational Tactical Group's post on Facebook on May 27.

On May 27, 2021, the Russian occupying troops violated the ceasefire and carried out targeted shelling of the Ukrainian positions near the village of Novotoshkivske.

Read alsoDonbas war update: Ukraine records nine ceasefire violations on May 26"One member with the Joint Forces suffered a shrapnel wound incompatible with life as a result of sniper fire. The command has expressed its sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased serviceman," the report says.

Representatives of the respective military unit and an emergency response team of the Military Law Enforcement Service of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have arrived at the scene.

The violations of the Russian Federation's armed formations were reported to OSCE representatives through the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of the ceasefire in Donbas.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila