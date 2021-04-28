The Joint Forces had to fire back.

The Command of Ukraine's Armed Forces has reported one wounded in action (WIA) amid 11 violations of the ceasefire agreement, committed by Russia-controlled armed groups in the Donbas warzone on Tuesday, April 27.

"In the past day, April 27, as many as 11 ceasefire violations were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) zone," the press center of the Ukrainian JFO Command said in a Facebook update as of 07:00 Kyiv time on April 28, 2021.

In particular, the enemy fired automatic rifles toward Ukrainian positions near the village of Shyrokyne.

"A Ukrainian member with the Joint Forces received a gunshot wound amid enemy shelling. He was promptly provided with first aid and rushed to the hospital," it said.

Read alsoOne Ukrainian soldier killed, three wounded as their truck blows up in DonbasAlso, enemy troops used proscribed 120mm mortars near the village of Vodiane, as well as an anti-tank missile system near the village of Opytne.

What is more, they fired hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers, heavy machine guns and rifles three times near the village of Mayorsk.

Moreover, the Russian Federation's armed formations used tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns near the village of Talakivka, automatic grenade launchers near the village of Luhanske, and automatic grenade launchers and tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns near the villages of Kamianka and Pavlopil.

The Joint Forces had to fire back, the report said.

The violations were reported to OSCE representatives through the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of the ceasefire in Donbas.

Since Wednesday midnight, enemy forces have not attacked Ukrainian troops.

The Ukrainian military say the situation is under their full control.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila