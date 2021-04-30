The Joint Forces had to fire back.

The Command of Ukraine's Armed Forces has reported one wounded in action (WIA) amid 13 violations of the ceasefire agreement, committed by Russia-controlled armed groups in the Donbas warzone on Thursday, April 29.

"In the past day, April 29, as many as 13 ceasefire violations were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) zone," the press center of the Ukrainian JFO Command said in a Facebook update as of 07:00 Kyiv time on April 30, 2021.

In particular, the enemy used weapons installed on infantry fighting vehicles and hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers near the village of Novhorodske.

"A Ukrainian member with the Joint Forces received a gunshot wound amid enemy shelling. He was promptly provided with first aid and rushed to the hospital," it said.

Read alsoDonbas invaders rule to appropriate real estate property of Ukrainians who fled regionAlso, enemy troops fired proscribed 120mm mortars near the villages of Nevelske and Opytne, as well as tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns near the town of Krasnohorivka.

What is more, Ukrainian positions near the villages of Luhanske and Pavlopil were attacked with the use of 82mm mortars, grenade launchers of various systems and automatic rifles, while automatic grenade launchers and tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns were used near the town of Svitlodarsk and the village of Vodiane.

The Russian Federation's armed formations also fired heavy machine guns, grenade launchers of various systems and rifles near the village of Prychepylivka, heavy machine guns near the villages of Pisky, Zolote-4 and Verkhniotoretske, as well as rifles near the village of Shumy.

The Joint Forces had to fire back, the report said.

The violations were reported to OSCE representatives through the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of the ceasefire in Donbas.

From 00:00 to 07:00 Kyiv time on Friday, April 30, one ceasefire violation was recorded in the JFO zone. In particular, the enemy fired automatic grenade launchers near the town of Avdiyivka.

No casualties have been reported since Friday midnight.

The Ukrainian military say the situation is under their full control.

Other related news reports

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila