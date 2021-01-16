The Joint Forces fired back.

The Command of Ukraine's Armed Forces has reported one wounded in action (WIA) amid five violations of the latest ceasefire agreement committed by Russia-controlled armed groups in the Donbas warzone on Friday, January 15.

"In the past day, January 15, as many as five ceasefire violations were recorded in the area the Joint Forces Operation (JFO)," the press center of the Ukrainian JFO Command said on Facebook in an update as of 07:00 Kyiv time on January 16, 2021.

Read alsoRussia must be held accountable for crimes against Ukraine – Commander-in-ChiefIn particular, the Russian Federation's armed formations opened fire from grenade launcher of various systems and heavy machine guns near the villages of Hnutove and Talakivka.

Also, the enemy fired small arms near the occupied village of Trudivske towards the Ukrainian positions. One Ukrainian defender was wounded amid the shooting. The soldier was promptly taken to a hospital where he received medical assistance.

The invaders also employed an under-barrel grenade launcher, a heavy machine gun, and small arms near the village of Pivdenne.

Ukrainian soldiers returned fire to the enemy shelling.

OSCE monitors were informed about the ceasefire violations through the Ukrainian side to the Joint Ceasefire Control and Coordination Center.

Since day-start on Saturday, January 16, no ceasefire breaches have been recorded along the entire contact line.

Donbas ceasefire: Background

Participants in the Trilateral Contact Group (Ukraine, Russia, and the OSCE) on the peace settlement in Donbas on July 22 agreed on a full and comprehensive ceasefire along the contact line from 00:01 on Monday, July 27.

On the very first day of the newly-agreed truce, Russia's hybrid military forces mounted three attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas, eastern Ukraine.

