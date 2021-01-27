The Joint Forces have returned fire.

The Command of Ukraine's Armed Forces has reported one wounded in action (WIA) amid five violations of the latest ceasefire agreement committed by Russia-controlled armed groups in the Donbas warzone on Tuesday, January 26.

"In the past day, January 26, five ceasefire violations were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) zone," the press center of the Ukrainian JFO Command said on Facebook in an update as of 07:00 Kyiv time on January 27, 2021.

In particular, the Russian Federation's armed formations fired automatic grenade launchers, a hand-held anti-tank grenade launcher, a heavy machine gun, automatic and sniper rifles near the village of Novo-Oleksandrivka.

Read alsoEast Human Rights Group says 164,340 Ukrainians in Donbas have Russian passports"A serviceman with the Joint Forces was wounded as a result of the shelling. He was rushed to the hospital where he received medical assistance," the report says.

Also, the enemy fired an automatic grenade launcher near the village of Novozvanivka. The Russian occupation troops fired an anti-tank grenade launcher and a heavy machine gun near the town of Avdiyivka, as well as sniper rifles near the town of Maryinka.

The Joint Forces have returned fire.

The violations were reported to OSCE representatives through the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of the ceasefire in Donbas.

Since midnight, enemy forces have not attacked Ukrainian troops.

The Ukrainian Army Command says the situation remains fully controlled.

Donbas ceasefire: Background

Participants in the Trilateral Contact Group (Ukraine, Russia, and the OSCE) on the peace settlement in Donbas on July 22 agreed on a full and comprehensive ceasefire along the contact line from 00:01 on Monday, July 27.

On the very first day of the newly-agreed truce, Russia's hybrid military forces mounted three attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas, eastern Ukraine.

Author: UNIAN