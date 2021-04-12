The international organizations have sent over 10 convoys since the beginning of 2021.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's spokeswoman Yulia Mendel says international organizations sent 76 convoys of trucks with humanitarian aid to occupied part Donbas in 2020 against five from Russia.

"According to official statistics, the [International Committee of the] Red Cross, together with other organizations, delivered 76 convoys with humanitarian aid beyond the contact line in 2020, while Russia sent five convoys to Donbas last year," she told Ukraine's Dom TV channel.

Humanitarian freight to the occupied territories is delivered by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR, or the UN Refugee Agency).

Since the beginning of 2021, the international organizations have sent more than 10 convoys with food sets, medicines, hygiene products, household appliances, and construction materials beyond the contact line, Mendel said.

International organizations' cargo is inspected at Ukrainian entry and exit checkpoints, while Russian convoys enter through a non-controlled border section, she said.

"We were unable to find out what the Russian convoys had brought since they did not show them, no one inspected them," she added.

