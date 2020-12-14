On social media, he shared photos from Donetsk region where he posed with other mercenaries, holding weapons.

The body of a former fighter of the so-called "Donetsk People's Republic" ("DPR") terrorist organization has been found in the town of Murino in Russia's Leningrad region.

The man whose body showed signs of violence was a 37-year-old Russian mercenary, Andrey Chekin, who fought against the Ukrainian army in 2014-2015 as part of the "DPR's first intelligence company," as reported by Russia's RBC news agency with reference to the Regional Investigative Committee.

Read alsoFour Ukrainian soldiers killed, 15 wounded amid truce in Donbas – General StaffAccording to his profile on Ukraine's Myrotvorets ("Peacemaker") database, which lists individuals posing a threat to Ukraine's security, he was born in the town of Biysk in Russia's Altai Krai on May 12, 1983.

On social media, he shared photos from Donetsk region where he posed with other mercenaries, holding weapons.

More news reports

Author: UNIAN