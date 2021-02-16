The monument is to be unveiled on February 19.

Ukraine's envoy to the Trilateral Contact Group on Donbas settlement, journalist Denys Kazansky has said terrorists of the so-called "Donetsk People's Republic" ("DPR") have erected a monument in the occupied town of Debaltseve depicting a Ukrainian soldier.

"As a basis of the image, they took a photo from an Instagram account of ex-MP Mustafa Nayyem," the journalist wrote on Facebook, attaching the corresponding screenshots to the post.

The fact that the monument depicts a Ukrainian soldier has been confirmed by the terrorists. The monument is scheduled to be unveiled on February 19.

Debaltseve tragedy: UNIAN memo

During the hostilities near Debaltseve from January 21 to February 18, 2015, as many as 141 participants of the Anti-Terrorist Operation (ATO) were killed, 356 were wounded, 150 were captured and 11 missed in action.

Based on the results of the preliminary investigation, high-ranking officials of the Russian armed forces were served with charge papers under Part 3 of Article 110 (trespass against territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine) and Part 2 of Article 437 (planning, preparation and waging of an aggressive war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. They directly carried out the leadership and coordination of hostilities against the ATO forces during this period. All of these Russian servicemen were put on the wanted list, and the court granted permission to arrest them. They face life imprisonment.

In February 2020, the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine announced the process to identify all the persons involved in the Debaltseve tragedy continues.

