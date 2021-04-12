The number of Russian troops near the border with Ukraine is growing.

Journalists from the British Sky News TV channel have shown from the inside a new Russian troop camp, which is located outside Russia's city of Voronezh near the border with Ukraine.

The video has been posted on YouTube.

Read alsoIntelligence warns Russia building up strike force around UkraineIt is titled, "Ukraine accuses Russia of stoking tensions, and military build-up increases."

"Satellite images and witness testimony shows troop numbers building up only miles from the Ukraine border where hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians have been given Russian passports. The Russian government says the movements are just an exercise," according to the captions to the video.

In addition to the camp, the journalists showed what was happening at the Maslovka railway station near the Ukrainian border. It is namely there where freight trains carrying convoys with Russian military hardware are unloaded.

Russian troops amassing along Ukraine's borders

On March 30, 2021, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel-General Ruslan Khomchak said Russia had deployed 28 battalion tactical groups along the state border of Ukraine and in the temporarily occupied territories. It is also said to be planning to bring up to 25 battalion tactical groups under the guise of preparing for military drills. Such actions pose a threat to Ukraine's military security.

According to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, enemy troops are reinforcing their advanced units with reconnaissance teams and sniper pairs, involving Russian army instructors in personnel training. Russia-led forces' artillery units are reportedly on full alert in certain districts, including villages and towns in occupied Ukrainian territory.

On March 31, 2021, The New York Times reported Russia was pulling 4,000 troops to the border with Ukraine.

Footage was shared on the Internet, showing a train with Russian military hardware en route along the Kerch Strait bridge to occupied Crimea.

The U.S. European Command raised its alert status to the highest level after fighting had resumed between Russia-led forces and Ukrainian troops in Donetsk region.

The U.S. Department of Defense said it was "aware of Russian troop movements" on Ukraine's borders and was concerned about recent escalations of Russian aggression in eastern Ukraine.

The United States, finding reports of Russian military movements on Ukraine's border credible, asked Moscow to explain the "provocations" and is ready to engage on the situation.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila