The Joint Forces had to return fire.

The Command of Ukraine's Armed Forces has reported two wounded in action (WIA) amid 19 violations of the latest ceasefire agreement committed by Russia-controlled armed groups in the Donbas warzone on Wednesday, May 5.

"In the past day, May 5, as many as 19 ceasefire violations were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) zone," the press center of the Ukrainian JFO Command said on Facebook in an update as of 07:00 Kyiv time on May 6, 2021.

In particular, the enemy fired grenade launchers of various systems, heavy machine guns and automatic rifles near the villages of Pisky and Hnutove.

"Two servicemen with the Joint Forces were wounded amid shelling. They were rushed to the hospital where they received medical assistance," the report says.

Also, Russia-led troops used proscribed 152mm and 122mm artillery systems, 120mm and 82mm mortars, and grenade launchers of various systems five times near the village of Vodiane, as well as 120mm mortars and 122mm artillery systems near the village of Pivdenne.

The enemy fired 82mm mortars near the village of Novo-Oleksandrivka, anti-tank missile systems, and tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns near the village of Novozvanivka, while 82mm mortars, hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers, and rifles were used twice near the village of Mayorsk.

What is more, the invaders fired grenade launchers of various systems and heavy machine guns twice near the village of Novotoshkivske, rifles twice near the villages of Novomykhailivka and Kamianka, as well as heavy machine guns, rifles, hand-held anti-tank, and under-barrel grenade launchers twice near the village of Prychepylivka.

The Joint Forces had to fire back, the report said.

The violations were reported to OSCE representatives through the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of the ceasefire in Donbas.

From 00:00 to 07:00 Kyiv time on Thursday, May 6, one ceasefire violation was recorded in the JFO zone. In particular, the enemy fired 82mm mortars near the village of Novhorodske.

The Ukrainian military say the situation is under their full control.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila, Translating by Yevgeny Matyushenko