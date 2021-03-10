No casualties were reported in the past day.

The Command of Ukraine's Armed Forces has reported 21 violations of the latest ceasefire agreement committed by Russia-controlled armed groups in the Donbas warzone on Tuesday, March 9.

"In the past day, March 9, as many as 21 ceasefire violations were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) zone," the press center of the Ukrainian JFO Command said on Facebook in an update as of 07:00 Kyiv time on March 10, 2021.

Occupation troops used proscribed 120mm and 82mm mortars, grenade launchers of various systems, heavy machine guns, and automatic rifles, firing at Ukrainian positions near the town of Krasnohorivka, and the villages of Pisky, Novozvanivka, Zolote-4, and Opytne.

Also, the enemy employed grenade launchers of various systems and heavy machine guns near the town of Avdiyivka, and the villages of Lebedynske and Pivdenne.

What is more, the Russian occupation troops fired hand-held anti-tank and automatic grenade launchers, heavy machine guns, and rifles near the villages of Troyitske, Pyshchevyk, and Zalizne. Enemy troops also carried out engineering works toward Ukrainian defense positions outside Troyitske.

The Joint Forces were forced to return fire, the report said.

There were no casualties in the past day.

The violations were reported to OSCE representatives through the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of the ceasefire in Donbas.

Read alsoAbkhazia scenario: Russia could deploy its troops in Donbas as "peacekeepers" – journalistSince midnight, enemy forces have not attacked Ukrainian troops.

The Ukrainian military say the situation is under full control.

Donbas ceasefire: Background

Participants in the Trilateral Contact Group (Ukraine, Russia, and the OSCE) on the peace settlement in Donbas on July 22 agreed on a full and comprehensive ceasefire along the contact line from 00:01 on Monday, July 27, 2020.

On the very first day of the newly-agreed truce, Russia's hybrid military forces mounted three attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas, eastern Ukraine. Ukraine has reported more such violations over the latest period.

Reporting by UNIAN