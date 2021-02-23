Joint Forces have fired back.

The Command of Ukraine's Armed Forces has reported one killed in action (KIA) and two wounded in action (WIA) amid 11 violations of the ceasefire agreement by Russia-controlled armed groups in the Donbas warzone on Monday, February 22.

"In the past day, February 22, as many as 11 ceasefire violations were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) zone," the press center of the Ukrainian JFO Command said on Facebook in an update as of 07:00 Kyiv time on February 23, 2021.

In particular, Russia's armed formations fired grenade launchers of various types and automatic rifles at Ukrainian positions near the town of Avdiyivka.

"A serviceman was killed as a result of the shelling, while another one sustained shrapnel wounds," reads the report.

The Joint Forces' Command has expressed its sincere condolences to the families and friends of the fallen soldier.

Also, Russian occupation troops employed proscribed 82mm mortars, grenade launchers of various types, heavy machine guns, and rifles near the village of Vodiane. The enemy remotely planted POM-2 anti-personnel landmines in front of Ukrainian positions in the said direction.

What is more, the enemy fired a hand-held anti-tank grenade launcher near the town of Maryinka, as well as rifles near the village of Pervomaiske.

The enemy also used automatic grenade launchers, heavy machine guns, and rifles near the village of Pivdenne.

"A member of the Joint Forces was wounded as a result of the shelling. The soldier was provided with medical assistance and evacuated to a hospital," the report says.

Since Tuesday midnight, February 23, three ceasefire violations were recorded in the JFO zone. In particular, the Russian occupation troops fired 82mm mortars and anti-tank grenade launchers near the village of Zaitseve.

"A soldier was killed in the shelling, while another one suffered shrapnel wounds," the JFO HQ said.

Moreover, Russia's armed formations fired 120mm mortars near the town of Krasnohorivka, as well as anti-tank grenade launchers – near Avdiyivka.

The Joint Forces' units have returned fire.

The violations were reported to OSCE representatives through the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of the ceasefire in Donbas.

The situation is under full control of the Ukrainian military.

Donbas ceasefire: Background

Participants in the Trilateral Contact Group (Ukraine, Russia, and the OSCE) on the peace settlement in Donbas on July 22 agreed on a full and comprehensive ceasefire along the contact line from 00:01 on Monday, July 27, 2020.

On the very first day of the newly-agreed truce, Russia's hybrid military forces mounted three attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas, eastern Ukraine. Ukraine has reported more such violations over the latest period.

Reporting by UNIAN