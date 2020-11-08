The incident was reported early in the morning on November 7.

Ukraine's National Police are investigating a possible suicide of a 20-year-old member of the 80th Airborne Assault Brigade, Oleh Svynaryk, in the Ukrainian-controlled part of Luhansk region.

The death was reported at 06:00 a.m. Kyiv time on November 7; the incident happened near the village of Polovynkyne, according to the TV news service TSN.

Read alsoThree Ukrainian soldiers killed in 100 days of ceasefire in Donbas – JFO's deputy commander

The first to report this incident was Volodymyr Shturm, a member of the Ukrainian military. Subsequently, the death of the soldier was confirmed by Chairman of Lviv Regional State Administration Maksym Kozytskyy.

"Our fellow countryman, Oleh Svynaryk, a resident of the village of Arlamivska Volya, Mostisky district, died at dawn today. The tragedy occurred in Luhansk region. The man was only 20. He left his parents and two brothers behind. He served in the 80th separate airborne assault brigade. I express my sincere condolences to his family and friends. [We cherish] the eternal and blessed memory of the hero!" he wrote on Facebook on November 7.

The causes behind the incident and circumstances of the soldier's death are unknown. The Hromadske media outlet reported that the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) Headquarters informed that Svynaryk's death is not included in combat-related losses.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian soldier's death was not mentioned in the morning and evening reports by the JFO HQ.

However, the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group commented the incident on its official Telegram channel.

"According to preliminary reports, the cause of the death is not related to combat ones, it is a possible suicide. It is being investigated by officers of the National Police of Ukraine. Speculations about the 'possible concealment of combat losses by the chiefs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,' which were circulated by some officials and the media, should be considered unacceptable. The distance between the place of the incident and the contact line [in Donbas] is about 65 km," the delegation said.

Author: UNIAN