He also informed about his working trip to Donbas to assess the real situation.

The military equipment and weapons used by the Ukrainian military to counter Russian aggression requires retrofitting and supplies of new models that are up to today's challenges, threats, and methods of warfare.

Deputy Prime Minister for Strategic Industries Oleh Uruskyi shared this opinion on his Facebook page on November 23.

"To do this, it is necessary to take decisive and purposeful steps to develop our own research and engineering, as well as industrial potential," he said.

He also informed about his recent working trip to the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) zone to assess the real situation with weapons and military equipment.

During the trip, Uruskyi said he had met with chiefs of the General Staff, the JFO command, commanders and deputy commanders of brigades and battalions to discuss the current situation along the front line, the availability of military hardware, the results of the use of new and modernized weapons and military equipment, as well as current challenges.

"Now we have a clear understanding of what our troops need, what is required from the defense industry of Ukraine and what the manufacturers should do to provide the military with components and weapons," he said.

Author: UNIAN