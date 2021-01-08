The agency says it is another information warfare example.

Ukraine's Defense Ministry denies reports that the military receive mashed potato rations that are produced in the Russian Federation.

The ministry reported this on its Facebook page.

"Instant mashed potato flakes are not on the list of products used for the catering of Armed Forces personnel in Ukraine. Accordingly, this applies to the entire assortment of mashed potato flakes as well," it said.

Since 2021, the catering of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is based on the so-called Foods Catalog, according to the ministry.

"The choice of products has been expanded to 409 items. It enables chefs to cook a variety of delicious meals," it said.

The Defense Ministry adds that, despite the fact that many issues need to be resolved, the decision to switch to the Catalog at the Armed Forces of Ukraine is "final and irrevocable."

Instant mashed potato flakes used as Ukrainian Army rations is another information warfare example, it said.

Previous developments

Late in December 2020, Director of private enterprise Vimal Serniy Samonenko said that the Ukrainian military were provided with mashed potatoes produced in the Russian Federation.

