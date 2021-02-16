The Russian occupation troops continue to store 120mm mortars, 122mm self-propelled artillery systems and tanks at civil industrial and agricultural facilities.

Russian proxies violate the agreements reached by the Trilateral Contact Group on the settlement of the situation in Donbas on the withdrawal of heavy weapons from the contact line.

"According to the Main Intelligence Directorate, in certain areas along the contact line, in violation of the agreements on the withdrawal of heavy weapons, the Russian occupation troops continue to store 120mm mortars, 122mm self-propelled artillery systems and tanks, for which they use civil industrial and agricultural facilities," according to an update of Ukraine's Defense Ministry on the situation in the Joint Forces Operation zone.

Read also"DPR" terrorists erect monument in Debaltseve depicting Ukrainian soldier (Photo)The enemy is stepping up its surveillance system at the forefront using Russian-made portable small-sized ground reconnaissance radars, which are used for target sniper and artillery calculations.

What is more, Russian continues to supply military equipment to the units of the so-called 1st and 2nd Army Corps of the Russian occupation forces through the border sections not controlled by the Ukrainian government. The relevant equipment is repaired at the Russian defense enterprises.

More news reports

Author: UNIAN