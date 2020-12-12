The Russian occupation forces once again violated the ceasefire.

Two Ukrainian soldiers have been wounded in Donbas as a result of shelling by the Russian occupation forces.

"Today, December 12, the Russian occupation forces once again violated the ceasefire and fired small arms at the positions of the Joint Forces," the press center of Ukraine's Joint Forces Operation Headquarters (JFO HQ) wrote on Facebook.

Read alsoNSDC Secretary says Ukraine should negotiate Donbas with Russia alone"Two Ukrainian servicemen were slightly injured as a result of the ricochet of enemy bullets. The soldiers were promptly provided with first aid and were evacuated to a hospital. Their health condition is satisfactory," reads the report.

The violations were reported to OSCE representatives through the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of the ceasefire in Donbas.

Author: UNIAN