Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel-General Ruslan Khomchak has said the country's General Staff is ready for any scenario with Russia.

"We are getting prepared for any scenario, for any development of the situation. We're looking at all potential scenarios," he said in an interview with Alesia Batsman for the Batsman program, answering a question whether the Russian Federation will "break through a military corridor to Crimea," according to the Gordon news outlet.

Read alsoAlmost 50 UN member states condemn Russia's actions in Crimea, Donbas – statementKhomchak explained the General Staff was engaged in analyzing, predicting, planning, simultaneously training troops and preparing the Armed Forces' headquarters in keeping with these plans.

"We may guess anything, but all the possible options – real and not quite real ones – are being considered," he added.

Earlier, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov assured the NSDC was ready for any scenario of a conflict with Russia.

Reporting by UNIAN