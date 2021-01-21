The official said that representatives of Russia-occupied Donbas act as TCG participants, although they are just invitees.

Head of the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) on Donbas Leonid Kravchuk says the Russian side in the TCG is deliberately trying to block the negotiation process on Donbas.

"They are doing everything to block the process," he told the RBC Ukraine news agency.

Read alsoUkraine not ready to liberate occupied Donbas by military means – KravchukAccording to Kravchuk, the Russian side intentionally bulk political agreements up with many processes that are not directly related to humanitarian issues, entry and exit checkpoints, prisoner swap.

The official said that representatives of occupied Donbas act at the talks as TCG participants, although they are just invitees: "Thus, through the back door, as [Soviet actor Arkady] Mr. Raikin said, they did everything to make our Trilateral Contact Group a pentalateral one."

The Ukrainian delegate forecasts Russia intends to keep the situation as it is.

"I have no reason to hope for any great breakthroughs in the near future," Kravchuk added.

Author: UNIAN