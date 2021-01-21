In his opinion, the Donbas issue could be resolved only politically and diplomatically.

Head of the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) on Donbas Leonid Kravchuk has said Ukraine is not ready to liberate Russia-occupied Donbas by military means.

"I am not raising the issue of returning territories by military means. At least in the near future," he told the RBC Ukraine news agency.

In his opinion, the Donbas issue could be resolved only politically and diplomatically.

Kravchuk also noted sanctions were another effective way of leverage.

"The sanctions will be expanded and become more diverse so that Russia could feel that not everything is forgiven to the aggressor. The aggressor must be held accountable," he added.

Latest developments to bring peace to Donbas

On January 12, Berlin hosted the latest round of talks of political advisers to the Normandy Four leaders. Ukraine was represented by Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak, while Deputy Head of Putin's Administration Dmitry Kozak acted on behalf of Russia.

On January 18, this year's first video conference of the TCG's political and humanitarian subgroups took place. The next TCG meeting is scheduled for January 21.

