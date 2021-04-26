The document may be adopted on April 28.

First President of independent Ukraine, Head of the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) on Donbas Leonid Kravchuk says that a draft document developed by Ukraine on, among other things, sanctions for violations of the ceasefire in Donbas will be discussed on April 27.

"The document is aimed at stepping up control over observance of the ceasefire, in particular, with the help of the OSCE mission whose monitors are present in Donbas. Secondly, [these are] sanctions, punishment of ceasefire violators," he told Ukraine's Dom TV channel on April 25.

"Thirdly, as soon as there are violations, casualties, any side may demand a working group immediately convene to discuss and take action. Immediately. Within 12 hours," he added.

Kravchuk says that ahead of the discussion, the TCG's working subgroup is working to finalize the draft document, which is designed to approve an addendum to a package of measures to strengthen the ceasefire in Donbas.

"If they come to some positive conclusion, we will discuss it at a general TCG meeting on April 28 and adopt this document. I believe this will be a very important step toward establishing peace in Donbas," he said.

Peace settlement in Donbas: What is known

On April 19, 2021, political advisers to the Normandy Four (Ukraine, Russia, Germany, France) leaders instructed the TCG to facilitate the ceasefire process in Donbas. They also agreed to work on the coordination of clusters aimed at ensuring the implementation of the Minsk agreements.

On April 20, 2021, the TCG working subgroup on security issues on resolving the situation in certain areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions took as a basis the Ukrainian draft document whose goal is to approve the addendum to measures to strengthen the ceasefire in Donbas.

