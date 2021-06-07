He had been recruited by a foreign special service and had been collecting classified information for a long time.

The SBU Security Service of Ukraine has served a former official of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine with papers on charges of treason.

That's according to the SBU's press center.

According to the investigation, he had been recruited by a foreign special service and had been collecting classified information for a long time.

Read alsoUkraine's SBU reveals arms cache in Donetsk regionThe suspect is an official of category "B," had a security clearance according to Form 2 of the Presidential Administration and the NSDC Staff.

The SBU established he had been collecting and transmitting information to foreign supervisors for a long time. In particular, they were interested in the functioning of Ukraine's state authorities.

On June 1, 2021, the court ruled to put the suspect under house arrest. He faces imprisonment for up to 15 years. The indictment has been sent to the court.

According to the Ukrainian online news outlet Obozrevatel, citing its own sources, the ex-official is Leonid Serhiyovych Pyrozhkov.

The suspect was reportedly collecting and analyzing information for foreigners regarding the Ukrainian economy, the internal political situation, as well as international relations.

Earlier it was reported the agent of Russia's special services, who was collecting intelligence data about the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and was preparing a terrorist attack in the port city of Mariupol, was sentenced to six years in prison.

The investigation established the resident of Donetsk region, who had participated in hostilities against the Anti-Terrorist Operation forces, was recruited by Russia's FSB. During the arrest, the officers found an IED, which he took from a specially equipped cache. According to the experts' conclusions, the force of the IED's explosion is equivalent to 12 F-1 grenades.

