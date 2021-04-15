The OSCE SMM's UAVs have spotted 269 pieces of various types of weapons and military hardware.

OSCE monitors have spotted a huge build-up of Russia's military hardware in occupied Donbas, which was removed from storage sites in accordance with the Minsk agreements.

"The Russian Federation's armed formations and its mercenaries... are building up and moving weapons and military hardware aimed at conducting combat coordination and training personnel," the press center of the Ukrainian JFO Command said on Facebook.

Read also Military intel says Russia to amass 110,000 soldiers at Ukraine border by Apr 20 Russia's military hardware in Donbas: Details

The OSCE SMM's UAVs have spotted 269 pieces of various types of weapons and military hardware. In particular:

in violation of the withdrawal line of heavy weapons:

Eleven 122mm 2S1 Gvozdika self-propelled howitzers and 12 trailed 122mm D30 towed howitzers have been deployed at the training ground near the village of Buhaivka;

One 100mm Rapira anti-tank gun has been deployed at the training ground near the village of Shymshynivka;

weapons outside the withdrawal lines, but outside the storage sites:

Three 9K35 Strela-10 anti-aircraft missile systems, 24 tanks (13 T-64 tanks and 11 T-72 tanks), as well as five Sani 120mm heavy mortar systems at the training ground near Buhaivka;

21 T-64 tanks, eight 122mm 2S1 Gvozdika self-propelled howitzers, 12 trailed 122mm D30 towed howitzers, and four 100mm Rapira anti-tank guns near the village of Myrne;

23 tanks (21 T-64 tanks and two T-72 tanks) have been spotted at the training ground near the village of Kruhlyk;

Eleven T-72 tanks and the Nona-S 120mm self-propelled air-droppable mortar at the training ground near the village of Shymshynivka;

Other 20 unidentified tanks have been spotted at the training ground near the village of Ternove.

It is noted a large number of armored combat vehicles have been deployed almost at all training grounds. The total number is 113 pieces.

In addition, the armed formations regularly jam the OSCE SMM's UAVs and prevent the movement of its patrols.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila