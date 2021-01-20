The previous "referendum" in May 2014 was not recognized by Ukraine and the international community.

The so-called "leader" of the self-proclaimed "Donetsk People's Republic" ("DPR"), Denis Pushilin, says another "referendum on self-determination" could be held in the Russia-occupied part of Ukraine's Donetsk region.

He announced this in a comment for the Russian news agency RIA Novosti.

Read also"DPR" institutes death penalty – UN

Pushilin claims it will testify to the "mechanism of direct democracy." This is the way the Russia-controlled terrorist organization wants to draw the world's attention to the "commitment of Donbas to full respect for the norms and principles of international law."

"It was for this purpose that readiness was expressed to assist any international observers if a decision is made to conduct the procedure to express, or to be more precise, to confirm the will of the people of Donbas," he said.

Earlier developments in Donbas

Ukrainian journalist Serhiy Harmash, who is one of Ukraine's delegates to the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) on the settlement of the Donbas crisis, says that OSCE representatives, seeking to please the Russian Federation, let "advisers" to the Russia-installed "authorities" be present at a recent meeting of the TCG political subgroup.

The previous "referendum" in Donbas was held way back at the beginning of the Russian occupation of the region in May 2014. The then "expression of will" had no signs of free expression of will, therefore it was not recognized either by Ukraine or by the international community.

Author: UNIAN