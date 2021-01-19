After undergoing customs control procedures, the minivan crossed the border into the Russian Federation.

The OSCE Observer Mission [OM] based at the Russian Gukovo and Donetsk checkpoints has spotted a funeral minivan entering Russia from occupied Donbas, eastern Ukraine.

"On January 12 at 13:55, the OM at the Donetsk BCP [Border Crossing Point] observed a funeral minivan entering the BCP from Ukraine," the OSCE said in a weekly update on January 19, 2021.

Read alsoOSCE SMM records 91 ceasefire violations in Donbas over weekendThe OT noticed only driver onboard, the monitors said.

After undergoing customs control procedures, the minivan crossed the border into the Russian Federation.

Author: UNIAN