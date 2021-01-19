The SMM has so far recorded at least 6,294 ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The OSCE Special Monitoring Mission (SMM) to Ukraine recorded 91 ceasefire violations in Donbas over the weekend.

"In Donetsk region, between the evenings of January 15 and January 17, the Mission recorded 83 ceasefire violations, including six undetermined explosions. The majority of ceasefire violations, including four undetermined explosions, occurred in areas north of Shyrokyne (government-controlled, 100km south of Donetsk) and at easterly directions of Lebedynske (government-controlled, 99km south of Donetsk). In the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded 184 ceasefire violations in the region, the majority of which also occurred in areas north of Shyrokyne," the OSCE SMM said in a daily report on January 18, 2021.

Read alsoOSCE Chairperson-in-Office Linde to visit Ukraine this week"In Luhansk region, between the evenings of January 15 and January 17, the SMM recorded eight undetermined explosions in an area west-south-west of Kalynove (non-government-controlled, 60km west of Luhansk). In the previous reporting period, it recorded no ceasefire violations in the region," it said.

It is noted following agreement reached at the meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group on July 22, 2020 regarding additional measures to strengthen the ceasefire, from 00:01 on July 27, 2020 until the end of the reporting period, the SMM has so far recorded at least 6,294 ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions (including 2,660 explosions, 911 projectiles in flight, 90 muzzle flashes, 54 illumination flares and at least 2,579 bursts and shots).

