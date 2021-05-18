On May 17, a long-range OSCE SMM UAV crashed over the Ukrainian-controlled territory as a result of deliberate obstruction by invaders.

The OSCE SMM UAVs are being jammed by Russian proxies in Donbas to cover arms supplies.

The Joint Forces Operation's Command wrote on Facebook with reference to the Ukrainian side to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of the ceasefire in Donbas.

Active interference to the aircraft control systems was recorded throughout the day, starting from 04:30.

The obstructions were carried out by Russian-made electronic warfare stations (type R-330 "Zhitel"), which operate at a distance of 60-90 km.

"It is worth noting that the deployment of such stations in the settlements of Kadiyivka, Horlivka, Donetsk, and Novoazovsk allows affecting the UAVs along the entire contact line," the report says.

Read alsoU.S. reports on Russia's heavy weapons deployed in occupied CrimeaIt is noted the S-100 long-range UAV monitors both the contact line and the state border between Ukraine and the Russian Federation, which "prevents the Kremlin from freely supplying weapons and military equipment to the Russian armed formations in the occupied territories."

The Ukrainian side to the JCCC says in April-May, the invaders jammed almost every S-100 UAV after their takeoffs in the village of Stepanivka.

According to statistics, the number of UAVs launched from the Ukrainian-controlled territory is 33.4% higher than the number of similar launches from non-government-controlled areas. "If we add to this statistics the number of cases of obstruction of the OSCE SMM patrols in the temporarily occupied territories, a picture emerges of the invaders' systemic actions to reduce the effectiveness of the mission's work," the Ukrainian side to the JCCC said.

The JFO Command is convinced the occupiers are aimed at discrediting the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the eyes of the OSCE SMM and the European community, as evidenced by the time of the provocation, i.e. ahead of the Trilateral Contact Group meetings.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila, Translating by Yevgeny Matyushenko